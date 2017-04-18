Daviana Contreras, case manager, meets with Jason Lerczak at the...
Daviana Contreras, case manager, meets with Jason Lerczak at the Community Renewal Team's Hartford office for Re-Entry Recovery Services. Lerczak served a 15-year prison sentence before he started using the services at CRT two years ago.
