Borough churches to close
St. Hedwig and St. Mary churches will close, the latest in the Archdiocese of Hartford's plan to consolidate dwindling parishes. Tony Purcaro, president of the St. Mary Parish Council, said last week the archdiocese announced the decision to representatives from churches throughout the archdiocese at a meeting on April 3 in Bloomfield.
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|17 hr
|payme
|41
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Apr 10
|LoveItAll
|69
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr 6
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar 19
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Balex7373
|10
