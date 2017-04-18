1-year-old child recovering after pit...

1-year-old child recovering after pit bull attack in Bridgeport

A 1-year-old is recovering after he was attacked by a pit bull in Bridgeport Monday afternoon, according to police. According to police, the child is from Waterbury but was staying with his grandparents in Bridgeport when the incident happened.

