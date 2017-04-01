Write Stuff: Chelsea Clinton To Sign New Book At R.J. Julia

R.J. Julia Bookseller, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, will host a book signing by Chelsea Clinton , daughter of Hillary and former President Bill Clinton, on April 5 at 7 p.m. Chelsea Clinton, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, will sign copies of the paperback version of her inspirational book for young readers, "It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!" . The book explores social and economic problems and suggests ways to take action.

