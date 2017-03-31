Waterbury man pleads guilty to illegal use of food stamps
A Waterbury man has plead guilty in federal court to unlawful use of food stamp benefits and conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut says 64 year old Tallat Mahmood while working at WB Trade Fair Grocery on Willow Street between November 2014 and June 2016, along with others, allowed customers to redeem their food stamp benefits for cash and other ineligible items.
