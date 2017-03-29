Truck carrying bananas rolls over in Waterbury, closing an I-84 entrance ramp

The Chase Parkway onramp to I-84 East is closed Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer carrying 44,000 pounds of bananas rolled over. Troopers in Waterbury say a tractor trailer rolled over on I-84 near exit 18 around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, closing the Chase Parkway entrance ramp, initially, and the rightmost eastbound lane in the area.

