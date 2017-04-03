Labor agreements impede shared services, cities say
It sounded like a common-sense solution when New Milford needed to replace a retiring fire marshal, and proposed to contract with one from Danbury, which has six. "They said, 'Hey, can you do our inspections for us?' and we could have, but we would have had to negotiate a whole new collective bargaining agreement with our fire marshals," said Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|War Monger
|2
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|LoveItAll
|67
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Thu
|yidfellas
|1
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar 19
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Balex7373
|10
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar 9
|Michael Lenihan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC