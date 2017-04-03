Happy medium: 'Tweener' regionals try creative growth strategies

Webster Financial in Waterbury, Conn., doesn't rank among the nation's 50 largest bank holding companies, but it is the industry leader in one fast-growing business line: health savings accounts. Webster now controls 14% of the $37 billion HSA market - far more than any other bank - thanks to a strategic decision it made in late 2013 to invest more heavily in the business and go after larger accounts.

