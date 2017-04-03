Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from Friday Mar 31, titled Ganim's budget will not hike taxes. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Maybe you still have one in the attic or basement. That is, if you weren't one of the property owners whose taxes were increased by Ganim's budget last year.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
#1 Saturday Apr 1
Thanks Joe
God bless your little greedy black heart
|
Since: Feb 16
463
Location hidden
|
#2 Monday Apr 3
They put the pensions and retirements of city workers ahead of the taxpayers. Not right.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|War Monger
|2
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|LoveItAll
|67
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Thu
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar 19
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Balex7373
|10
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar 9
|Michael Lenihan
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC