Approvals in place for private high s...

Approvals in place for private high school, housing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Naugatuck Daily News

After months of public hearings, the Zoning Commission last week backed plans for a private Jewish high school and housing to be built on May Street. Yeshivas Ohr HaChaim, a Waterbury-based Jewish community, plans to build an all-boys Jewish high school along with housing on a 56-acre parcel at 874 May St. The plans include two dorms, a gymnasium and 86 housing units that will be a combination of two-family townhouses and single-family homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) 6 hr War Monger 2
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) 17 hr LoveItAll 67
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Thu yidfellas 1
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr 3 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar 19 Mike the mechanic 14
News Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10) Mar 16 Balex7373 10
News Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally... Mar 9 Michael Lenihan 1
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,145,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC