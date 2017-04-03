Approvals in place for private high school, housing

After months of public hearings, the Zoning Commission last week backed plans for a private Jewish high school and housing to be built on May Street. Yeshivas Ohr HaChaim, a Waterbury-based Jewish community, plans to build an all-boys Jewish high school along with housing on a 56-acre parcel at 874 May St. The plans include two dorms, a gymnasium and 86 housing units that will be a combination of two-family townhouses and single-family homes.

