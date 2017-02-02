Vehicle fire closes westbound I-84 lanes

Vehicle fire closes westbound I-84 lanes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Westbound I-84 traffic is crawling in Waterbury after a vehicle fire shut down westbound lanes in Middlebury on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr... Feb 2 Mommy warning 4
What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13) Jan 10 tony 16
News Gas prices jump again Dec '16 Ahab the Arab 4
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Nov '16 Wjf25 60
naugy sex offender list (Nov '10) Nov '16 busybeader 2
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC