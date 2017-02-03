Coyote-Hunting Convicted Felon With G...

Coyote-Hunting Convicted Felon With Gun Arrested In Waterbury, DEEP Says

Read more: The Hartford Courant

A camouflage-wearing, gun-toting convicted felon who went to a state forest to hunt coyote was arrested Thursday, the state's environmental protection agency said. William Babin, 51, of East Main Street in Waterbury was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, hunting without a license and other charges, said Dennis Schain, spokesman for the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.

