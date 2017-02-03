Coyote-Hunting Convicted Felon With Gun Arrested In Waterbury, DEEP Says
A camouflage-wearing, gun-toting convicted felon who went to a state forest to hunt coyote was arrested Thursday, the state's environmental protection agency said. William Babin, 51, of East Main Street in Waterbury was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, hunting without a license and other charges, said Dennis Schain, spokesman for the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr...
|17 hr
|Mommy warning
|4
|What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13)
|Jan 10
|tony
|16
|Gas prices jump again
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|4
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Wjf25
|60
|naugy sex offender list (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|busybeader
|2
|Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Ihwby
|202
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC