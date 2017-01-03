Waterbury Officials Address Safety Co...

Waterbury Officials Address Safety Concerns After Mill Fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

City officials say they will surround the site with a fence and tell us the clean up cost is expected to be well in the thousands While an arrest has been made in the massive fire that burned an abandoned downtown building New Year's Eve night in Waterbury, the investigation continues into what caused this fire to burn so quickly. Rubble is all that's left on the South Main Street site, a former manufacturing mill built in the early 1900's, but there are about a dozen abandoned properties throughout the city similar in size to the old 200,000-square foot structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas prices jump again Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 4
What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13) Nov '16 Neerod 15
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Nov '16 Wjf25 60
naugy sex offender list (Nov '10) Nov '16 busybeader 2
News Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08) Nov '16 Ihwby 202
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
News Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08) Oct '16 Sendras 157
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,589

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC