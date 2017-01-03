Waterbury Officials Address Safety Concerns After Mill Fire
City officials say they will surround the site with a fence and tell us the clean up cost is expected to be well in the thousands While an arrest has been made in the massive fire that burned an abandoned downtown building New Year's Eve night in Waterbury, the investigation continues into what caused this fire to burn so quickly. Rubble is all that's left on the South Main Street site, a former manufacturing mill built in the early 1900's, but there are about a dozen abandoned properties throughout the city similar in size to the old 200,000-square foot structure.
