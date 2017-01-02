Waterbury building still smolders, investigators consider arson
Two days after flames broke out in an old factory building on the southern part of South Main Street, Waterbury fire crews were still pouring water onto hot spots. "Because of the size of the building, it's some 80,000- 100,000 square feet, there's accessibility issues to get to those spots," explained Chief David Martin of the Waterbury Fire Dept.
