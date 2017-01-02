Waterbury building still smolders, in...

Waterbury building still smolders, investigators consider arson

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTNH

Two days after flames broke out in an old factory building on the southern part of South Main Street, Waterbury fire crews were still pouring water onto hot spots. "Because of the size of the building, it's some 80,000- 100,000 square feet, there's accessibility issues to get to those spots," explained Chief David Martin of the Waterbury Fire Dept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas prices jump again Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 4
What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13) Nov '16 Neerod 15
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Nov '16 Wjf25 60
naugy sex offender list (Nov '10) Nov '16 busybeader 2
News Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08) Nov '16 Ihwby 202
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
News Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08) Oct '16 Sendras 157
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,637 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC