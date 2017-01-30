Waterbury 20-Year-Old Dead After Week...

Waterbury 20-Year-Old Dead After Weekend Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Officers responded to 133 Chestnut Ave. about 8 a.m. Saturday when they received a report of someone lying under a tree in the yard, police said. They found the body of a man, later identified as Saivon Bostic-Aponte of Waterbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13) Jan 10 tony 16
News Gas prices jump again Dec '16 Ahab the Arab 4
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Nov '16 Wjf25 60
naugy sex offender list (Nov '10) Nov '16 busybeader 2
News Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08) Nov '16 Ihwby 202
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
News Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08) Oct '16 Sendras 157
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC