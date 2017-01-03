Supreme Court won't hear Giordano appeal in child-sex case

This undated inmate identification photo released Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 by the Connecticut Department of Correction shows former Waterbury, Conn., mayor Philip Giordano, serving 37 years in prison after being convicted in 2003 on charges of sexually abusing two girls while in office. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday, Jan. 9 it has refused to hear another appeal by Giordano.

