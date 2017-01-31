Some UConn campuses dismissing early Tuesday
School officials say that due to the weather forecasts , the University of Connecticut will dismiss at 2 p.m. at its Storrs, greater Hartford, and Waterbury campuses, as well as the School of Law. Essential services like public safety and residential dining halls are not affected by the change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13)
|Jan 10
|tony
|16
|Gas prices jump again
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|4
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Wjf25
|60
|naugy sex offender list (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|busybeader
|2
|Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Ihwby
|202
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC