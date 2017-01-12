School buses involved in minor accident

School buses involved in minor accident

Friday Jan 6

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. as students were getting dropped off at the high school. Region 16 Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin said a bus slide into a curb at the bottom of Woodland's driveway and got into a "fender bender" with another bus.

