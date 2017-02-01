Ridership drops on Waterbury line
Ridership declined on the Waterbury branch in 2016, for the fifth time in the last six years, according to data from Metro-North Railroad. Ridership dropped on all three of Metro-North's Connecticut branches in 2016, despite a banner year for the New Haven Line, which runs from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal.
