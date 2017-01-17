Record loan originations boost Webster's 4Q profit
Profits at Webster Financial increased 12% in the fourth quarter over the same period in 2015, to $55.5 million, thanks to record loan originations and a healthy gain on the sale of an asset. Earnings per share climbed 11%, to 54 cents.
