Record loan originations boost Webste...

Record loan originations boost Webster's 4Q profit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: American Banker

Profits at Webster Financial increased 12% in the fourth quarter over the same period in 2015, to $55.5 million, thanks to record loan originations and a healthy gain on the sale of an asset. Earnings per share climbed 11%, to 54 cents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13) Jan 10 tony 16
News Gas prices jump again Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 4
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Nov '16 Wjf25 60
naugy sex offender list (Nov '10) Nov '16 busybeader 2
News Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08) Nov '16 Ihwby 202
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
News Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08) Oct '16 Sendras 157
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC