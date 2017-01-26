Police looking for missing teen
Police said Tynan, who lives with a foster family in Naugatuck, was last seen Thursday at Kennedy High School in Waterbury. She didn't attend and afterschool program in Waterbury, police said, and her foster family reported her missing at 11 p.m. yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13)
|Jan 10
|tony
|16
|Gas prices jump again
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|4
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Wjf25
|60
|naugy sex offender list (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|busybeader
|2
|Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Ihwby
|202
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Sendras
|157
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC