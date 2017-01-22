Police blotter

LAWRENCE DEATH A woman, 32, was found dead in Lawrence on Sunday, the victim of an apparent homicide, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. Lawrence police found the body when they visited a home at 305 Prospect St. on Sunday in response to a request for assistance, according to a statement from Carrie Kimball-Monahan, the spokeswoman.

