On Inauguration Day, Connecticut Reac...

On Inauguration Day, Connecticut Reacts To A Trump Presidency

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

On the day Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, residents across the state continue to have mixed feelings about the next chief executive. The emotions, often strong, remain largely what they were when Trump, a Republican, won the election over Hillary Clinton in early November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13) Jan 10 tony 16
News Gas prices jump again Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 4
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Nov '16 Wjf25 60
naugy sex offender list (Nov '10) Nov '16 busybeader 2
News Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08) Nov '16 Ihwby 202
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
News Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08) Oct '16 Sendras 157
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC