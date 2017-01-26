New Haven Considers Safety Improvements to Intersection by Hospital
A 42-year-old woman standing on the corner of South Frontage Road and York Street was struck and killed by a car that jumped up on the sidewalk. While New Haven Police are still investigating the accident that killed 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi of Waterbury , Mayor Toni Harp told NBC Connecticut she is open to making changes to improve pedestrian safety at the busy South Frontage Road and York Street intersection by Yale-New Haven Hospital.
