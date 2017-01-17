Mostly Rain & Some Ice Tonight
Rain is expected this afternoon and evening for much of the state. Some ice could form as temperatures drop a bit across the higher elevations of northwestern Connecticut and far northern Connecticut this evening around 7PM.
