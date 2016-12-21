Mattatuck Opens Four New Exhibits

Mattatuck Opens Four New Exhibits

"Chorus," a ceramic wall sculpture by Mindy Horn, is now on exhibit at Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury. Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury has four new shows on the walls: abstract works by James Biederman, realistic paintings of industrial components by Robert Cottingham, old-fashioned winter scenes by Linda Nelson and ceramic creations by Ann Mallory and Mindy Horn.

