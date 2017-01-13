Man charged in Bridgewater home invas...

Man charged in Bridgewater home invasion brought back to Conn.

Friday Jan 13

Just before 4 a.m. on August 4, 2016, Connecticut State Police Troopers were called to a home on Main Street in Bridgewater after a man had been shot during a home invasion. The victim, 64-year-old Victor P. Compe , was taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment.

