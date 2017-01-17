Journalist George Krimsky, who covered Manson arrest, dies
" A journalist and author who covered Charles Manson's arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activities in the Soviet Union and who later wrote about media issues has died in Connecticut. George Krimsky was 75. Krimsky grew up in New York, California and Connecticut.
