Higher Sales Taxes Could Be Used to Help Distressed Connecticut Cities
State taxpayers might be asked to help ease the burden of some of the state's most cash-strapped cities. A proposal has been floated in the State Capitol, before lawmakers have even taken office for the 2017 session, that could see an increase in sales taxes, and devote that extra revenue to cities like Hartford, New Haven, and Waterbury which are all facing either break-even budget years, or steep budget shortfalls.
