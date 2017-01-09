Family Of Waterbury Teen Accepts High School Diploma Months After He Was Shot Dead
Family of a murdered Waterbury teen received his high school diploma posthumously Friday at the Connecticut Junior Republic, a school for troubled youths. Jahliek Dieudonne was gunned down Nov. 5 while out on a weekend pass home.
