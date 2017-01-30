Eversource reports 1,000 outages in W...

Eversource reports 1,000 outages in Waterbury and Watertown

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: WTNH

Eversource officials say utility crews are on Overlook Avenue in Waterbury on Monday morning, working to restore a total of 962 outages between Waterbury and Watertown. An Eversource representative tells News 8 that almost a thousand people were out of power around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr... 8 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13) Jan 10 tony 16
News Gas prices jump again Dec '16 Ahab the Arab 4
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Nov '16 Wjf25 60
naugy sex offender list (Nov '10) Nov '16 busybeader 2
News Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08) Nov '16 Ihwby 202
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,824 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC