Eversource reports 1,000 outages in Waterbury and Watertown
Eversource officials say utility crews are on Overlook Avenue in Waterbury on Monday morning, working to restore a total of 962 outages between Waterbury and Watertown. An Eversource representative tells News 8 that almost a thousand people were out of power around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
