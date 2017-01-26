Engagement: Cassandra Cox, Clay McDowell
Joanne LaRose and Gary Cox of Waterbury, Connecticut announce the engagement of their daughter, Cassandra Cox of Frederick, Md., to Clay McDowell of Frederick, Md. He is the son of Mike and Tracy McDowell of Millersburg.
