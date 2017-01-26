Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arrests
Helga Villafane, 35 of Waterbury, was one of four people arrested Jan. 21 after a fight at the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, 82 Boston Post Road, Orange. Photo courtesy of the Orange Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13)
|Jan 10
|tony
|16
|Gas prices jump again
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|4
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Wjf25
|60
|naugy sex offender list (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|busybeader
|2
|Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Ihwby
|202
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Sendras
|157
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC