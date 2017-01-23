Car crash into telephone poll closes road in Wolcott
Police say Todd Road, at the corner of Frisbie Circle, will be closed down until at least 6 p.m. The road is closed due to a car accident that happened at 12:20 a.m. During the crash, a telephone pole was taken down. The pole now has to be replaced and according to workers, that will take several hours.
