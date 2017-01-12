Borough man facing drug charges
Nakeem Robinson was arrested on a warrant Wednesday while he was at Waterbury Superior Court and is facing multiple drug-related charges. The charges stem from an investigation over November and December that found Robinson was selling heroin and other drugs out of his residence, 96 Aetna St., according to the arrest warrant.
