Another arrest made in drug investigation
Police arrested Infinitti Robinson, 21, of 95 Easton Ave., Waterbury, on Sunday on a warrant. According to court documents, police said the investigation showed Robinson and her cousin, 23-year-old Nakeem Robinson, were selling heroin and other drugs out of 96 Aetna St., where Nakeem Robinson lived.
