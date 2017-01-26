Another arrest made in drug investiga...

Another arrest made in drug investigation

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Naugatuck Daily News

Police arrested Infinitti Robinson, 21, of 95 Easton Ave., Waterbury, on Sunday on a warrant. According to court documents, police said the investigation showed Robinson and her cousin, 23-year-old Nakeem Robinson, were selling heroin and other drugs out of 96 Aetna St., where Nakeem Robinson lived.

Waterbury, CT

