Sonya Collins, 17, has been missing from her Milford home since Dec. 10, 2016.
Police are asking the public's help in locating a 17 year-old girl who has been missing from her home since Saturday. Sonya Collins may be headed to the East Hartford or Waterbury areas, police said.
