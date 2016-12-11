Several UConn campuses to have delayed openings Monday
The University of Connecticut has announced that its Storrs, greater Hartford, School of Law and Waterbury campuses will have delayed openings due to anticipated poor driving conditions Monday morning. UConn says non-essential employees should report to work at 10 a.m. Any final exams scheduled before 10 a.m. Monday will be rescheduled to Thursday.
