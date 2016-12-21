Police Logs
Brandon W. Foster, 26, of 175 Broadway, unit 9, was charged Thursday with possession of narcotics and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana. Joshua Zimmerman, 23, of Waterbury was charged Thursday with third-degree assault on a pregnant person, third-degree strangulation, second-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor, violation of a protective order, third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace.
