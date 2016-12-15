Pedestrian Hit By Truck In Southington, Police Said
The collision happened shortly before 5:30 p.m., after dark, outside the TA Southington Travel Center truck stop at 1875 Meriden-Waterbury Road, they said. Neim Redzepi, 56, of Waterbury was trying to cross the road near the Subway sandwich shop when he was struck by the 2006 Chevrolet driven by Joseph Scarmozzino, 39, of Wolcott.
