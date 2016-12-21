Online Price Aggregator Storage Seeker Introduces Monthly Self Storage Rent Index

Storage Seeker, an online self-storage directory and price aggregator, has launched a monthly Self Storage Rent Index, which tracks average price fluctuations from same-store units in more than 3,000 U.S. cities. In November, the national index declined 0.7 percent, with some markets experiencing much larger swings on both sides of the spectrum, according to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.