Online Price Aggregator Storage Seeker Introduces Monthly Self Storage Rent Index
Storage Seeker, an online self-storage directory and price aggregator, has launched a monthly Self Storage Rent Index, which tracks average price fluctuations from same-store units in more than 3,000 U.S. cities. In November, the national index declined 0.7 percent, with some markets experiencing much larger swings on both sides of the spectrum, according to the company.
|What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13)
|Nov 29
|Neerod
|15
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Nov 26
|Wjf25
|60
|naugy sex offender list (Nov '10)
|Nov 25
|busybeader
|2
|Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Ihwby
|202
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Sendras
|157
|***PLEASE HELP***A Son in search of his Father....
|Oct '16
|The Truth
|1
