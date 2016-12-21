Naugatuck Valley CC Opens New Facility In Danbury
State Reps. Stephen Harding and Jan Giegler attended to congratulate NVCC President Daisy Cocco De Filippis, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian, NVCC Student Government Association President Kelia Franco and Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury on the expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13)
|Nov 29
|Neerod
|15
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Nov 26
|Wjf25
|60
|naugy sex offender list (Nov '10)
|Nov 25
|busybeader
|2
|Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Ihwby
|202
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Sendras
|157
|***PLEASE HELP***A Son in search of his Father....
|Oct '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC