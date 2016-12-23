Milford police: Waterbury man hits car with trailer, gets it stuck under bridge while fleeing
A Waterbury man reported his trailer stolen in Milford, but he actually hit a car with it and got it stuck under an underpass while fleeing, police say. According to authorities, 32-year-old Vaughn Joyner hit a car with the trailer in the parking lot of 365 Old Gate Lane Friday morning, then left the scene and reported the trailer stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13)
|Nov 29
|Neerod
|15
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Nov 26
|Wjf25
|60
|naugy sex offender list (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|busybeader
|2
|Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Ihwby
|202
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Sendras
|157
|***PLEASE HELP***A Son in search of his Father....
|Oct '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC