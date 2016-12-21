Man Charged With Waving Gun In Road Rage Incident On I-84
A 34-year-old man was arrested after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident on I-84 in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. A trooper was dispatched to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the vehicle on I-84 eastbound near the Harpers Ferry Road overpass in Waterbury just before Exit 26. The black 2016 Ford Explorer was pulled over by the trooper, who arrested Alan Ready of Sandy Hook and handcuffed him, state police said.
