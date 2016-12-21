Gas prices jump again

Gas prices are rising faster locally than in other Connecticut cities, and for the nation as a whole, a petroleum analyst said Tuesday. According to GasBuddy historical data, per-gallon gasoline prices on December 27 in Bridgeport have ranged widely over the last five years: A survey of 96 Bridgeport-area gas stations found the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.48, a jump of 3.2 cents from a week ago, reversing a five-year trend of lower gas prices at the end of the year.

