Community snapshots

Loren Luddy's advisory at Woodland Regional High School held its 16th annual toy and gift drive recently. Teachers, staff, and students donated gifts for 40 children and families from Waterbury's Positive Parenting Program.
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas prices jump again
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|4
|What was the the Naugatuck Valley Mall like? (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Neerod
|15
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Wjf25
|60
|naugy sex offender list (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|busybeader
|2
|Waterbury one of the best places to raise a family (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Ihwby
|202
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|Naugatuck Woman Charged With Sexual Assault (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Sendras
|157
