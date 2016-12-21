Car hit by bullets after road rage on I-91

Jacob Danis, 32, of Manchester, he was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of firearms, second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. Danis is accused of firing two shots into a car during an apparent road rage incident on I-91 in Windsor.

