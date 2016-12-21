Attempted burglary in borough linked to drugs

An attempted armed burglary in Naugatuck appears to have been touched off by a cocaine deal that went south after a Waterbury man was robbed while passing off baking soda as balls of drugs. The arrest of 18-year-old Joshua Petro came as the result of a Naugatuck police investigation that was touched off after two armed men tried to get inside a home on Hoadley Street in November.

