1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-691 in Meriden
One person has died, and three people were taken to the hospital after their car lost control on Interstate 691 eastbound near the exit 5 in Meriden . Just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers responded to I-691 between exits 4 and 5 on a report of a serious crash.
