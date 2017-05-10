Police: Motorcyclist strikes guardrail, dies
New Hampshire State Police say a 50-year-old motorcyclist has died after he lost control of his bike and struck a guardrail on a Manchester highway. Police said Woodward Shute, of Waterboro, Maine, was ejected from his motorcycle.
