Police: Motorcyclist strikes guardrai...

Police: Motorcyclist strikes guardrail, dies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

New Hampshire State Police say a 50-year-old motorcyclist has died after he lost control of his bike and struck a guardrail on a Manchester highway. Police said Woodward Shute, of Waterboro, Maine, was ejected from his motorcycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Divers search for 19-year-old man who fell in L... (Aug '16) Aug '16 cmmc3315 1
motorcycle accident near waterboro (Jun '14) Jun '14 rose 2
News 100 volunteers join search for missing North Wa... (May '14) May '14 ANOTHER VACCINE V... 1
News Sanford high students charged after sex toy prank (Oct '13) Oct '13 Jade 2
how to ma ke money online (Sep '13) Sep '13 Tianna Blee 1
News Maine woman charged in dog shooting (Mar '13) Mar '13 Woodsman 1
News Maine earthquake rattles New England (Oct '12) Oct '12 Adrian Godsafe MSc 2
See all Waterboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterboro Forum Now

Waterboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Waterboro, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC